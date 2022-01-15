Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Truist Securities

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of OVV opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after buying an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,958,000 after purchasing an additional 86,715 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after purchasing an additional 621,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,692,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,272 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.