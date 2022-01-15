Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will post sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.05 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $8.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.54. The company had a trading volume of 806,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,196. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.54. Owens Corning has a one year low of $75.44 and a one year high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

