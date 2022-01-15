PAC Global (PAC) Market Cap Tops $172.59 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011296 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00078313 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.92 or 0.00530584 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000938 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

