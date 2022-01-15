Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Domino’s Pizza worth $29,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.92.

DPZ stock opened at $473.04 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.03.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.