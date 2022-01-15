Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,694 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Oshkosh worth $50,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,809,000 after buying an additional 234,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,065,000 after purchasing an additional 306,413 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,083,000 after purchasing an additional 161,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 637,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $124.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.88. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $88.31 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.81.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

