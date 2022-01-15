Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Trimble worth $34,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Trimble by 16.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 55.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 4.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

Trimble stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.35. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

