Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $37,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,330,000 after buying an additional 674,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after buying an additional 585,399 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA stock opened at $247.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.00 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

