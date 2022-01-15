Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 76,033 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,033 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $27,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after purchasing an additional 747,770 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 597,872 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth $55,754,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth $41,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $152.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.86. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.19 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.29.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

