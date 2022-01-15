Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives $51.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of PKIUF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. Parkland has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

