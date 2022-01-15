PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Up 13.9% This Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $65.38 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.58 or 0.00386772 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008539 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.59 or 0.01153074 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 142,923,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

