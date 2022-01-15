Payfare (TSE:PAY) Shares Down 5.8%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.32 and last traded at C$7.50. 136,490 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 56,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.96.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Payfare and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Payfare alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Payfare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payfare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.