PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lowered their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.20.

PYPL stock opened at $178.42 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $175.40 and a one year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

