PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Sells $35,400.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Moore Clark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 13th, Moore Clark sold 25,562 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $28,373.82.
Shares of PED stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.50.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
