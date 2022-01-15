PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Sells $35,400.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Moore Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Moore Clark sold 25,562 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $28,373.82.

Shares of PED stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PED. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

