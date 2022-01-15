Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target decreased by analysts at Truist Securities from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s current price. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PENN. Citigroup started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $43.36 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.78.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
