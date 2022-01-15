PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Short Interest Down 57.2% in December

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the December 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 9,002 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $584,049.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $934,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and sold 60,000 shares valued at $4,027,950. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.90. The stock had a trading volume of 587,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,977. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

