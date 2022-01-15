Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $104.40 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $114.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.47.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

