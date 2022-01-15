PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $175.64 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $175.94. The firm has a market cap of $242.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

