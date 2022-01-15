Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.52

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.52 and traded as high as $6.52. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 43,978 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $84.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PESI. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter valued at $466,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 17.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 26,501 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.