Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.26

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.26 and traded as high as $29.65. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 105,911 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,882,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,126,000 after acquiring an additional 30,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.3% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 516,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 497,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 59,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 72,575 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (NYSE:TLK)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

