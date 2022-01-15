Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.26

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.26 and traded as high as $29.65. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 105,911 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.74.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (NYSE:TLK)
PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.
