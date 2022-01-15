Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 7,900.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

