Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Short Interest Update

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,484,400 shares, an increase of 105.2% from the December 15th total of 1,210,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday. upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Shares of PEYUF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.42. 31,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,705. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.0387 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

