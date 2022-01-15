PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $92,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 540.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 85.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,473,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 17.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.