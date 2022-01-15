Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives $60.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $20,850,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

PHAT stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.16. 120,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,367. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.