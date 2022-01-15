Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives $60.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.25.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.
In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $20,850,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PHAT stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.16. 120,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,367. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.78.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
Read More: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.