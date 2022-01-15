Photon Market Capitalization Achieves $128,607.74 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 113.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Photon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Photon has a market capitalization of $128,607.74 and approximately $2.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Photon has traded up 124.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,876.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.19 or 0.07708703 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.39 or 0.00346085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.23 or 0.00900796 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00074967 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.31 or 0.00525487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00263586 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 43,334,997,579 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.