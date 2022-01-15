Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Stake Lowered by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,806 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $43,677,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,795 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 27.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,106 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 27,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 58,211 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $4,658,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bruce Czachor purchased 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $94,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,990 shares of company stock valued at $478,592 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PLL opened at $52.58 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34.

PLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

