Pier Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 84.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 20.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $94.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a 1 year low of $93.66 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.53.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,503 shares of company stock valued at $33,964,126 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

