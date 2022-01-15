PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,300 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 555,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 142.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $71,000. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 762,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,373. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This is a boost from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

