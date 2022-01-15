PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,700 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the December 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:PDI traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $25.67. 1,541,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,632. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $29.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

