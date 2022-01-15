PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Down 52.8% in December

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the December 15th total of 158,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PML. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $14.20 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

