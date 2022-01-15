Piper Sandler Comments on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Ceridian HCM in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.58.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.91 and a beta of 1.36. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,829,000 after purchasing an additional 124,979 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after acquiring an additional 587,825 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,728 shares of company stock valued at $57,800,612. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.