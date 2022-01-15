Piper Sandler Cuts Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $35.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACCD. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their target price on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accolade from $56.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.82. Accolade has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $59.93.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. Accolade’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accolade will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after buying an additional 771,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Accolade by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 557,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Accolade by 835.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after purchasing an additional 459,541 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Accolade by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,141,000 after purchasing an additional 373,676 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accolade by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,299,000 after purchasing an additional 337,914 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

