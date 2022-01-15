Pirate Chain Reaches Market Cap of $178.26 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002183 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $178.26 million and $288,542.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.32 or 0.00330425 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00088682 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00124417 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000218 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 189,556,504 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.