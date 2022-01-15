Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,569,000 after purchasing an additional 50,342 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,199,000 after purchasing an additional 72,692 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 7.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 472,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 454,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,210,000 after purchasing an additional 46,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $37,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,950 shares of company stock worth $409,127 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $105.80 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.