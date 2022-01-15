Pitcairn Co. Buys 199 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 18.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 350,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 55,325 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,725 shares of company stock worth $5,530,935 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $105.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $106.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average is $80.37.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.