Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 195,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.91.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $137.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.89 and its 200 day moving average is $118.75. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

