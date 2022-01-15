Pitcairn Co. Has $502,000 Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after buying an additional 904,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after buying an additional 394,192 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after buying an additional 384,942 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after buying an additional 373,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after buying an additional 177,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $29.70 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.36 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,992 shares of company stock worth $9,552,596 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

