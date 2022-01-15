Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.17.

PLNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLNT stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.78. 1,321,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day moving average is $81.32. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

