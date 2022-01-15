Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Trading Up 11.7%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) was up 11.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 173,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 244,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.
Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter. Planet Green had a negative return on equity of 39.45% and a negative net margin of 42.53%.
About Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG)
Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.
