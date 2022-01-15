PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $4.46 on Thursday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Murren purchased 29,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 9.6% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 88,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.