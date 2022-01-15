Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Position Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Plexus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,807 shares of company stock worth $1,757,708. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.14. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.46 and a 52-week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.96.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

