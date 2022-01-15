PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amdocs by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,761 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,466 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Amdocs by 20.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,904 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 512.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 255,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 581.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 174,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

DOX stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.18.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.