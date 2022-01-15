PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $1,891,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,388,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $496,257.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,255 shares of company stock worth $2,474,083 in the last 90 days. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.77.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $187.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

