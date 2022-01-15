PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,774 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $6,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUPN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

