PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $680,000 Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 401.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $69.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.41. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

