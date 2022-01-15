PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 228 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSRGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $132.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day moving average of $128.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $141.95.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

