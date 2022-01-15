PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 427 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in PDC Energy by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $56.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.76 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $102,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,694 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDCE. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.22.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

