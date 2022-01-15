Polker Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.47 Million (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Polker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and $614,980.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polker has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00063617 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00077189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.26 or 0.07736342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,358.11 or 1.00091712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00070303 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,415,202 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

