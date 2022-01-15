PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Stock Price Down 4.8%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.95 ($0.05). 7,563,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 10,721,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.06).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.04 million and a PE ratio of -9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 19.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE)

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG) technology, a proprietary design which converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

