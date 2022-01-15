PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stake Decreased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 52.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 59,927 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPG. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.52.

PPG Industries stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.33. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

