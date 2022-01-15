Premier Fund Managers Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

